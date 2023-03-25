Three booked on fraud charge

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 24

The police have registered a case against three persons, identified as Gursewak Singh, Gurbhej Singh and Lovepreet Singh, all residents of Samana, for allegedly duping three persons of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of helping them in recruitment in the state Police Department.

In his complaint lodged with the police, Jaswinder Singh of Samana stated that the suspects duped his relatives, Sukhchain Singh, Avtar Singh and Bhavish Kumar of Rs 15 lakh each on the pretext of helping them in police recruitment. He said the three neither helped in the recruitment of his relatives nor returned the money.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulent use of forged documents as genuine) and 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.