Three-day polio vaccination drive begins in Patiala district today

Patiala, February 26
Amid ongoing Covid vaccination, the Health Department will start three-day pulse polio drive from Sunday. Officials of the Health Department said they had set a target to administer around 1.8 lakh children in the 0-5 age group.
The Patiala Civil Surgeon, Dr Prince Sodhi, said they had already flagged off a rickshaw to create awareness about the drive in the city, especially in slum areas. Sodhi said they would set up 917 polio booths in the district. Besides, 33 points have been marked at different public places, especially at railway stations, bus stands and religious places to cover as many kids as possible.
It has been learnt that around 4,000 health workers would be deployed to administer polio drops. Apart from this, 26 mobile teams have already been constituted. The programme will be supervised by around 189 health officers. The Health Department has sought cooperation from other government and non-governmental organisations to make the polio drive a success.
Dr Veenu Goyal, District Immunisation Officer, said that health officials, on the first day of the three-day drive, would administer polio drops at booths, however, they would go door-to-door on the next two days to cover rest of the targeted children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...