Three-day polio vaccination drive begins in Patiala district today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 26

Amid ongoing Covid vaccination, the Health Department will start three-day pulse polio drive from Sunday. Officials of the Health Department said they had set a target to administer around 1.8 lakh children in the 0-5 age group.

The Patiala Civil Surgeon, Dr Prince Sodhi, said they had already flagged off a rickshaw to create awareness about the drive in the city, especially in slum areas. Sodhi said they would set up 917 polio booths in the district. Besides, 33 points have been marked at different public places, especially at railway stations, bus stands and religious places to cover as many kids as possible.

It has been learnt that around 4,000 health workers would be deployed to administer polio drops. Apart from this, 26 mobile teams have already been constituted. The programme will be supervised by around 189 health officers. The Health Department has sought cooperation from other government and non-governmental organisations to make the polio drive a success.

Dr Veenu Goyal, District Immunisation Officer, said that health officials, on the first day of the three-day drive, would administer polio drops at booths, however, they would go door-to-door on the next two days to cover rest of the targeted children.