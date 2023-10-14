Three duped of Rs 16.30 lakh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 13

Three persons have been duped by online fraudsters. They received dubious WhatsApp calls wherein callers lied to them that their relatives were in trouble abroad. The three were duped of Rs 16.30 lakh in total.

The police have registered three cases under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy) against unidentified individuals.

The victims are Kirandeep Singh of Patran, Om Prakash of Preet Avenue and Balwant Singh of Officer Colony.

