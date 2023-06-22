Three killed in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 21

Three persons were killed in road accidents in Bhadson, Rajpura and Banur.

At Bhadson, Ajay Kumar of Gobindpura village was killed and Sultan Singh injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car near Khanora village on Monday. Sukhdev Singh reported the matter to the police.

Jaspal Singh of Gurdittpura village here told the police that his son, Sukhwinder Singh, was killed on the spot when his two-wheeler was hit by a four-wheeler near a school at Manakpur village in Banur on Monday.

Gurbaj Singh of Hussainpura village, Fatehgarh Sahib, said he, along with his brother, Gurpreet Singh, was near Ugana village at Sadar Rajpura when their two-wheeler was hit by a car on Tuesday. His brother was killed in the accident.

The police have registered separate FIRs under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against unidentified persons in all three accidents.