Three Nepal natives held for robbery

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 26

The Mandi Gobindgarh police, in a joint operation with the Nepal police, have arrested three persons, all natives of Nepal, who escaped after robbing a family of gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 16 lakh after adding some poisonous substance in their food. The police also recovered the jewellery and cash from their possession.

While addressing the media, SSP Ravjot Grewal said Narinder Dhand, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, lodged a complaint with the police stating that his brother Vinod Dhand had hired a cook, Varinder Bahadur, a native of Nepal, last year. The cook, in connivance with two other persons from Nepal, mixed some intoxicants in the food. After the family members fell unconscious, he took away Rs 16 lakh in cash and jewellery from the house. The suspects fled the spot after committing the crime.

The SSP said a special investigation team, led by Amloh DSP Jangjeet Singh, was formed and all states and borders were informed about the robbers. The police managed to nab the culprits within 48 hours by taking the Nepal police in confidence. She said the suspects were proclaimed offenders in several cases in Nepal.

The Nepal police have registered a case against the three and they would be brought on production at Mandi Gobindgarh.