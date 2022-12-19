Three run over by train in Rajpura

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 18

Three persons on their way to the cremation grounds in Rajpura were killed after they were run over by an oncoming train here on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Sucha Singh (55), Sukar Singh (25) and Sodhi Singh (30), all residents of Baprore village in Rajpura.

Jaswinder Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP), said the three were walking to the cremation grounds after having earlier cremated a relative there.

“They failed to notice the oncoming train due to dense fog and were run over. The accident took place around 9.30 am,” said the SHO. The bodies were taken for a post-mortem and later handed over to the kin.