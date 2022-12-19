Three run over by train in Rajpura

Patiala, December 18
Three persons on their way to the cremation grounds in Rajpura were killed after they were run over by an oncoming train here on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Sucha Singh (55), Sukar Singh (25) and Sodhi Singh (30), all residents of Baprore village in Rajpura.
Jaswinder Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP), said the three were walking to the cremation grounds after having earlier cremated a relative there.
“They failed to notice the oncoming train due to dense fog and were run over. The accident took place around 9.30 am,” said the SHO. The bodies were taken for a post-mortem and later handed over to the kin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire
Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work on De...