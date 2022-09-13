Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 12

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC) General House convened by Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu on Monday continued for 30 minutes even as discussion on the six agenda items was complete within first four minutes. Thirty-six councillors were present at the meeting while none of the three senior officials, including Commissioner and two Joint Commissioners, were present on the occasion. Heads of building, land and few other branches of the MC also skipped the meeting.

Councillor Harvinder Shukla said officials and heads of various branches purposefully absented themselves from the meeting. “The MC House should write to the government and seek action against them,” he said. The Mayor seconded him and said they had a discriminatory attitude.

Mayor Bittu pointed out that the MC had provided all needed facilities for the dairy shifting project. “We will form a committee to identify officials, who are creating hurdles in completion of the project and also write to the state government against them. In fact, no action has been initiated against any official for lapses in the dairy shifting project, violations in construction of buildings and delay in completion of other works,” the Mayor said.

Another councillor Anil Modgil said, “The state government should act against all such buildings constructed in violations of norms during the past 10 to 15 years.”

“The MC will form a committee in this regard and seek a report from officials in a time-bound manner,” the Mayor said.

The meeting was relatively calm against much anticipated hullabaloo. Only one out of three AAP councillors was present at the meeting. Sonia Kapoor, whose three shops near Ghalori Gate were razed on Friday, demanded action against ‘illegal’ constructions associated with AAP Patiala district urban president Tejinder Mehta.

Joint Commissioner did not get meeting agenda

Insiders said Commissioner Aaditya Uppla was away for training while Joint Commissioner Naman Markan was on leave. Joint Commissioner Jivanjot Kaur, who failed to attend the meeting despite being working a day, said she did not receive the meeting agenda. While rejecting her claims MC secretary Anish Bansal said the meeting agenda was delivered to all officials concerned. On councillor Vijay Kuka’s insistence, the MC House decided to write to the state government demanding departmental action against heads of wings, who skipped the meeting.

Later, senior Congress leader Gopal Singla said the House can’t seek departmental action against MC officials. “The Mayor can seek explanation from officials for their absence,” he said.