Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

The district police have booked three persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.20 crore on the pretext of sending him abroad. In his complaint to the Sadar police, Jaswinder Singh of Majri village alleged that the accused, identified as Manish Kumar of Rajpura, Paramjeet Singh of Yamunanagar and Farooq Abdullah, took Rs 1.20 crore and promised to send him abroad. However, the accused never sent him abroad nor returned the money.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act.