TIET, PRSC sign pact

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 1

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) and the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Ludhiana, have formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint research projects, data sharing, technology transfer and collaborative educational initiatives.

The MoU aims at conducting credible and reliable research, specific to the Punjab region. The MoU may include provisions for training and capacity building in the fields of precision agriculture, AI, IT and remote sensing to equip stakeholders with necessary knowledge and skills.

Prof Ajay Batish, Deputy Director of TIET, and Dr Brijendra Pateriya, Director of PRSC, Ludhiana, officially signed the MOU.