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Home / Patiala / Timely treatment key to TB-Mukt Bharat: Experts

Timely treatment key to TB-Mukt Bharat: Experts

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:20 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Participant doctors during the conference at Government Medical College in Patiala on Saturday.
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Leading specialists from across the country shared the latest advances in diagnosis and patient management as they renewed the call for early diagnosis, newer treatment strategies and precision-based care for tuberculosis and other complex lung diseases.

The views emerged on the third day of the 81st National Conference on Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (NATCON 2026) at Government Medical College here.

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The organising Chairman Dr Vishal Chopra and the organising Secretary Dr Kranti Garg, while sharing this information, told that in today’s deliberation the experts emphasised that with the availability of newer medicines, early and accurate testing, timely treatment and greater public awareness, the goal of a TB-Mukt Bharat can be achieved. They appealed to the public not to ignore symptoms such as persistent cough, prolonged fever or unexplained weight loss, and advised people experiencing such symptoms to seek medical evaluation at the nearest health centre at the earliest.

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Top specialists from across the country participated in scientific sessions focusing on emerging approaches to the diagnosis and management of tuberculosis and various lung diseases. Experts from premier medical institutions including AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh and PGIMS Rohtak shared their experience and discussed newer and simpler approaches for diagnosing interstitial lung diseases (ILD) and the way forward for precision medicine in ILD.

Dr Rohit Bhatia, Neurologist from AIIMS New Delhi, Dr Ashutosh N Aggarwal and Dr Sahajal Dhooria, Pulmonologists from PGIMER Chandigarh, and Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, Pulmonologist from PGIMS Rohtak, were among the experts who contributed to the scientific deliberations.

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On the occasion, three senior doctors-Dr Ajith Kumar, Dr Uma Devi and Dr Rohit Bhatia, were honoured with orations in recognition of their significant contributions to the field of chest medicine.

Delivering his oration, Dr Bhatia spoke on tubercular meningitis, highlighting the need to review and modify the existing treatment regimen with the aim of reducing mortality and long-term complications associated with the disease.

The discussions also focused on the importance of early detection of tuberculosis, improved and timely treatment of drug-resistant TB, and strategies to provide better patient care in routine clinical practice. Experts highlighted advances in diagnostic techniques and newer medicines.

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