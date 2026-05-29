icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Tiwana assumes charge as Patiala Zila Parishad Chairman

Tiwana assumes charge as Patiala Zila Parishad Chairman

Tiwana is a member from the Bamna Zila Parishad Zone,

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 05:14 AM May 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Zila Parishad Chairman Gurdev Singh Tiwana and Vice-Chairperson Binder Kaur assume charge in the presence of Punjab Cabinet Ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Dr Balbir Singh, and Barinder Kumar Goyal in Patiala on Thursday.
Advertisement

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth leader Gurdev Singh Tiwana assumed charge as Chairman of the Patiala Zila Parishad on Thursday. Alongside him, Binder Kaur took over as Vice-Chairperson.

Advertisement

The event was attended by a high-profile delegation, including Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh, and Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal. Also present were MLAs Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Neena Mittal, Gurlal Ghanaur, Kulwant Singh Bazigar and Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, as well as Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Burst, Mayor Kundan Gogia, and several senior party leaders.

Advertisement

Congratulating the newly appointed leaders, the ministers and MLAs stated that their leadership would accelerate rural development in the district. They emphasised that villages form the backbone of Punjab and that the Zila Parishad plays a crucial role in ensuring development reaches the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Expressing his gratitude, Gurdev Tiwana vowed to discharge his duties with honesty and dedication. Tiwana stated that he would work collectively with all Zila Parishad members to ensure the holistic development of villages and to effectively extend the benefits of the Punjab Government welfare schemes to the public.

Tiwana, a member from the Bamna Zila Parishad Zone, and Binder Kaur, from the Dafhirwala Zone, were both elected unanimously to their respective positions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts