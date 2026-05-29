Tiwana assumes charge as Patiala Zila Parishad Chairman

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth leader Gurdev Singh Tiwana assumed charge as Chairman of the Patiala Zila Parishad on Thursday. Alongside him, Binder Kaur took over as Vice-Chairperson.

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The event was attended by a high-profile delegation, including Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh, and Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal. Also present were MLAs Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Neena Mittal, Gurlal Ghanaur, Kulwant Singh Bazigar and Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, as well as Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Burst, Mayor Kundan Gogia, and several senior party leaders.

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Congratulating the newly appointed leaders, the ministers and MLAs stated that their leadership would accelerate rural development in the district. They emphasised that villages form the backbone of Punjab and that the Zila Parishad plays a crucial role in ensuring development reaches the grassroots level.

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Expressing his gratitude, Gurdev Tiwana vowed to discharge his duties with honesty and dedication. Tiwana stated that he would work collectively with all Zila Parishad members to ensure the holistic development of villages and to effectively extend the benefits of the Punjab Government welfare schemes to the public.

Tiwana, a member from the Bamna Zila Parishad Zone, and Binder Kaur, from the Dafhirwala Zone, were both elected unanimously to their respective positions.