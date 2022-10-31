To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 30

Having failed to tackle the menace at the beginning of the season, officials of the district administration, Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Health Department have started carrying out inspections in the city to keep a check on the spread of dengue.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal, along with the joint commissioners, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir carried out a number of rounds in the city. This is while nine of the 13 cases reported in the district on Sunday were from Patiala city alone.

Officials of the MC are bewildered at the rise in the number of cases. An official of the MC health wing said, “We are carrying out awareness drives throughout the city. Along with that, inspection of dengue larvae and challaning are going on too. We are carrying out fogging in all affected areas, but the number of cases is only increasing.”

MC health officer Jasveer Kaur said, “Interestingly, the number of cases we are getting from slum colonies, well planned areas of Model Town and Rose Avenue are almost same. It is time that people start taking prevention and keep their surroundings clean.” She added, “We have received complaints from residents that fogging is ineffective. Therefore, we have experimented by increasing the concentration of the medicine — Cyfluthrin — in diesel to kill the mosquito. But we cannot do that on a high level as it can be toxic for the human eye. The matter will now be discussed with the Municipal Commissioner.”