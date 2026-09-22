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Home / Patiala / Top court directions on Patiala MC poll victory for democracy, says BJP

Top court directions on Patiala MC poll victory for democracy, says BJP

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:47 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur
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Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s directions concerning the Patiala Municipal Corporation elections, describing the development as a victory for democracy.

Jai Inder Kaur alleged that irregularities and intimidation had taken place during the municipal elections. She claimed that persons backed by the AAP government had torn nomination papers of Opposition candidates and prevented them from filing their nominations.

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She said the matter was first taken up before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and later before the Supreme Court. The apex court had constituted a fact-finding committee headed by a former High Court judge, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, to inquire into the allegations.

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According to Jai Inder Kaur, after the committee submitted its report, the Supreme Court issued directions regarding fresh elections and sought responses from the Punjab State Election Commission and the Chief Secretary by September 28.

“This decision is a victory for every vigilant citizen of Patiala who stood firmly for the protection of their right to vote and the restoration of a free and fair democratic process,” she said.

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