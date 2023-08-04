Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 3

Two days after a shopkeeper of the Anardana Chowk attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at the Municipal Corporation office, he regained consciousness today.

In a statement to the media, the shopkeeper, Sooraj Bhatia, alleged connivance of certain leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and municipal employees in harassing public for money. He, however, did not name any leader and said he would submit proof to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only.

He said he was being referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for further treatment.

Bhatia said he was constructing a shop measuring 31.5 sq yd in the Anardana Chowk area. He was harassed by MC officials, including an ATP and two inspectors, who were demanding bribe, he alleged. They were harassing him in connivance with a senior AAP leader, he alleged. “They harassed me so much that I was forced to take the extreme step. I have young children and am being referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, for treatment. I am not sure if I will survive,” he said.

He said, “The MC officials did not serve me any sealing notice at the time of sealing the shop on Tuesday. A month ago, they had served me a notice which was without the signature of the Commissioner.”

He reiterated his claim that an official demanded Rs 10 lakh in bribe from him. “We decided to reduce it to Rs 5 lakh. I have already paid him Rs 50,000,” he alleged.

“A number of local leaders came to meet me. I have proof regarding the extortion racket. I will submit these only to the Chief Minister,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal, who had stated that he would order an inquiry into the matter, remained incommunicado despite repeated attempts to reach him on Thursday. Sources in the corporation said he held meetings with three employees at his office. One of them said, “I will provide a response to all queries in this regard during investigation.”

Officer Colony police post in-charge Jatwinder Singh said the police had recorded the man’s statement and the case was under investigation.

