 Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
Makes video accusing officials of demanding bribe

The shopkeeper raises slogans before consuming a poisonous substance on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 1

Harassed over the alleged demand of bribe by MC officials and local politicians, a local shopkeeper attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on the premises of the Municipal Corporation office today.

The shopkeeper, identified as Suraj Bhatia, was admitted to a private hospital. He owns a shop at the Anardana Chowk. In a video he recorded prior to consuming the poisonous substance, he accused MC officials, including an ATP, an inspector of the building branch and some local politicians, of harassing him over some matter relating to his shop.

“The MC officials have been harassing me for long. They came and demanded Rs 10 lakh from me,” he said in the video, adding that politicians and their touts regularly harassed and demand bribe from residents. Bhatia also left a “suicide note” before attempting suicide on the MC premises.

Meanwhile, doctors at the private hospital said the victim had been kept under observation.

Probes pending

The state government has been receiving complaints of corruption. The Vigilance Department had launched a probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in development of showrooms and colonies in Patiala in August last year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered a probe by the Vigilance Department into the allegations of corruption and illegal constructions levelled by the Senior Deputy Mayor. Both these probes are pending.

Officials posted at same MCs for decades

Residents have questioned the deputation of officials at particular MCs for decades. “Senior engineers, inspectors and ATPs of the building branch, land wing, operations and maintenance wing, and others remain posted at the same corporation for decades. In case they are shifted, they return to the city within months,” residents alleged.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the MC officials sealed Bhatia’s commercial building today after which he took the extreme step. “I will mark an inquiry into his allegations against MC officials. The man was shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment,” he said.

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

