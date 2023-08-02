Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 1

Harassed over the alleged demand of bribe by MC officials and local politicians, a local shopkeeper attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on the premises of the Municipal Corporation office today.

The shopkeeper, identified as Suraj Bhatia, was admitted to a private hospital. He owns a shop at the Anardana Chowk. In a video he recorded prior to consuming the poisonous substance, he accused MC officials, including an ATP, an inspector of the building branch and some local politicians, of harassing him over some matter relating to his shop.

“The MC officials have been harassing me for long. They came and demanded Rs 10 lakh from me,” he said in the video, adding that politicians and their touts regularly harassed and demand bribe from residents. Bhatia also left a “suicide note” before attempting suicide on the MC premises.

Meanwhile, doctors at the private hospital said the victim had been kept under observation.

Probes pending

The state government has been receiving complaints of corruption. The Vigilance Department had launched a probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in development of showrooms and colonies in Patiala in August last year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered a probe by the Vigilance Department into the allegations of corruption and illegal constructions levelled by the Senior Deputy Mayor. Both these probes are pending.

Officials posted at same MCs for decades

Residents have questioned the deputation of officials at particular MCs for decades. “Senior engineers, inspectors and ATPs of the building branch, land wing, operations and maintenance wing, and others remain posted at the same corporation for decades. In case they are shifted, they return to the city within months,” residents alleged.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the MC officials sealed Bhatia’s commercial building today after which he took the extreme step. “I will mark an inquiry into his allegations against MC officials. The man was shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment,” he said.