DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / Traders Commission holds meeting with Patiala business representatives

Traders Commission holds meeting with Patiala business representatives

Anil Thakur, Chairman of the Punjab State Traders Commission (Excise and Taxation Department), held an interactive session with traders, industrialists and association representatives in Patiala district today. The session aimed to strengthen communication between the business community and the state...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:10 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Anil Thakur, Chairman of the Punjab State Traders Commission (Excise and Taxation Department), held an interactive session with traders, industrialists and association representatives in Patiala district today.

The session aimed to strengthen communication between the business community and the state government, with a focus on resolving concerns related to GST and excise regulations.

Thakur attentively heard grievances and suggestions from participants and emphasised the importance of collaborative policy-making. “The recent growth in GST collections is a strong indicator of Punjab’s economic progress,” he said, calling on the business community to support the state’s development through honest and timely tax filing.

Advertisement

“The revenue collected will directly aid Punjab’s development,” Thakur added, reiterating the role of the Traders Commission as a vital link between the government and the trading sector. “We are proactively reaching out to traders and industrialists across all districts to address their issues at the grassroots level,” he stated.

He announced that district-level meetings with traders and industrialists will now be conducted every three months to ensure ongoing dialogue and efficient problem-solving. Participants were encouraged to submit their suggestions and demands in writing, with Thakur assuring, “Each one will be considered with due seriousness.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper