Traders Commission holds meeting with Patiala business representatives

Anil Thakur, Chairman of the Punjab State Traders Commission (Excise and Taxation Department), held an interactive session with traders, industrialists and association representatives in Patiala district today.

The session aimed to strengthen communication between the business community and the state government, with a focus on resolving concerns related to GST and excise regulations.

Thakur attentively heard grievances and suggestions from participants and emphasised the importance of collaborative policy-making. “The recent growth in GST collections is a strong indicator of Punjab’s economic progress,” he said, calling on the business community to support the state’s development through honest and timely tax filing.

Advertisement

“The revenue collected will directly aid Punjab’s development,” Thakur added, reiterating the role of the Traders Commission as a vital link between the government and the trading sector. “We are proactively reaching out to traders and industrialists across all districts to address their issues at the grassroots level,” he stated.

He announced that district-level meetings with traders and industrialists will now be conducted every three months to ensure ongoing dialogue and efficient problem-solving. Participants were encouraged to submit their suggestions and demands in writing, with Thakur assuring, “Each one will be considered with due seriousness.”