Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 13

Residents and commuters faced inconvenience today as members of the Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers’ Union staged a protest at the Fountain Chowk here this afternoon.

The protesters staged a dharna and raised slogans in support of their demands, including regularisation of service. The dharna was lifted only in the evening following an intervention by administration officials, who arranged a meeting with the Power Minister.

Traffic in the city went haywire as the roundabout remained blocked for a few hours. Adding to the chaos, the road leading from the railway station to the Fountain Chowk had been barricaded due to a dharna by farmers. The inner city roads saw traffic jams owing to diversion from main roads to the narrow streets.

During the protest, union leaders Jagroop Singh and Balkar Singh said outsourced workers were not being regularised despite repeated requests and representations to officials concerned.

He said as the government had been ignoring their demands and not paying heed to their requests, there was resentment among outsourced workers.

Jagsir alleged fresh recruitments were being carried out and outsourced personnel working on government posts were being ignored. He said despite writing to the authorities several times, neither any meeting had been arranged with the Chief Minister, nor any steps taken to address their issues.

Later, following a meeting with police and district administration officials, the union members lifted the dharna. The members said they would intensify their protest if the matter remained unresolved.