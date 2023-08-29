Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 28

The traffic in the city took a hit today as workers of drug de-addiction centres in the state held a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here.

The protesters had earlier decided to hold a protest on August 15 (Independence Day), but were allowed a meeting with the CM on August 25. Since the meeting could not take place, they held a protest today.

The workers were hired to work at the state’s drug de-addiction centres in 2014, but their services were not regularised. They have been demanding regularisation of their services since then.

Parminder Singh, a protester, said they worked day and night to accomplish the government’s aim to rid the state of drugs. “We are only 2,000 in number and are managing the drug de-addiction centres throughout the state. At times, we are attacked by drug addicts as well.”

The protesters continued their protest outside the DC office after which they were assured of a meeting with the CM on September 14.

Meanwhile, the traffic in the city was affected due to the protest. The Leela Bhawan Chowk, the Fountain Chowk, Passi Road, the roads adjacent to the old city bus stand and Khanda Chowk apart from the District Administrative Complex building road remained choked during the afternoon. The traffic eased after 3 pm.