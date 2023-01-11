Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 10

Patiala city has failed to manage the influx of vehicles that lead to constant traffic jams during the afternoon and evening hours. While the city earlier witnessed traffic congestion due to protests, it is nowadays affected due to the flood of vehicles on roads at numerous points.

The city witnessed a terrible jam at the roads adjoining Leela Bhawan, Fountain Chowk, the Bhupindra road and several other places today. Officials said police force was deployed to clear out traffic congestion throughout the day.

Residents said the city has witnessed uneven and haphazard development in many areas, which has increased traffic flow on the roads. A resident said, “Traffic from the entire city reaches Fountain Chowk from all four sides. Those commuting within the city are forced to traverse through Fountain Chowk and Leela Bhawan Chowk which increases traffic flow on the adjoining roads. Also, the haphazard parking of vehicles, development of commercial buildings and marketplaces on the Bhupindra road have increased the vehicular flow in the area.”

“The city is witnessing excessive flow of vehicles, especially around Leela Bhawan Chowk, Fountain Chowk and on Bhupindra Road. The police force which was deployed to decongest the roads faced difficulty in the process,” a police official said.

Traffic in-charge Inspector Preetinder Singh said the department received complaints regarding the congestion. “Our officials were deployed to clear out the traffic throughout the day,” he said.