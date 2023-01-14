Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 13

The Transport Department and traffic police today carried out a drive educating school students regarding traffic rules. The programme was held at a private school in the city under the banner of ‘road safety week’.

Officials said people’s ignorance of traffic rules, failure to follow proper guidelines, over-speeding and urgency were the most common reasons for accidents.

Officials said informing and enlightening people regarding traffic rules is the sure-shot way to reduce the number of road accidents.

An official said, “Parents should teach their children about traffic rules and should not allow them to drive without driving licenses before they turn 18.

Inspector Pushpa Devi said the students should even enlighten their relatives, friends and others regarding following traffic rules. The officials talked about the importance of wearing seat belts while driving, wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, waiting for traffic lights to turn green before exiting a light-point and others.