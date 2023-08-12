Transformer commissioned in record time

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 11

Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited has commissioned a 160 MVA 220/66 KV transformer at Dhandari Kalan in Ludhiana in 16 days.

Vardeep Mander, Director Technical, said the transformer had replaced the existing 100 MVA transformer and increased the capacity by 60 MVA. Previously, such works took about 30 days, which was brought down to 24 days in case of Gobindgarh and now to 16 days.