Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 18

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar conducted a surprise check at the office of the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, at the District Administrative Complex here today. He also inspected the automated driving test track and head office of the PRTC on Nabha Road.

The minister interacted with people who visited the office and took feedback from them. He also instructed the staff to provide services to the public on a priority basis.

Bhullar said laxity in work will not be tolerated and that strict action will be initiated against those who cause trouble to the public.

He inspected the head office of the PRTC, driver-conductor training school, tire plant and bus body fabrication cell. Bhullar directed the general managers and executive engineers to ensure all works at the office are streamlined.