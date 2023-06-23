Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 22

The district administration has directed travel agencies in Patiala to submit details of files applied by them for travel and immigration of individuals abroad. The administration said it has come to their knowledge that various firms are violating conditions laid in their licences.

Flouting Rules Certain organisations are carrying out works outside the purview of their licences. Many firms whose licences have expired are also operating without renewing them.

It said licenses are issued to immigration firms, consultants, travel agents and others under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2014, and the Punjab Prevention of Human Trafficking Rules, 2013.

The administration pointed out, “It has come to our notice that certain organisations are carrying out works outside the purview of their licences. Many firms whose licences have expired are also operating without renewing them.”

It said such organisations should get their licences renewed and should not violate the terms and conditions.

The administration also sought the licence holders to submit details of files applied for immigration and other purposes by their firms in the past four years within a week.

It added that action would be initiated under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2014, and the Punjab Prevention of Human Trafficking Rules, 2013, against the firms found violating the said rules.