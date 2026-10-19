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Home / Patiala / 'Treating Lawrence Bishnoi like son-in-law': Kejriwal targets BJP ahead of Amit Shah's Punjab visit

'Treating Lawrence Bishnoi like son-in-law': Kejriwal targets BJP ahead of Amit Shah's Punjab visit

The allegations were levelled in the wake of shooting incident where assailants opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:14 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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AAP accused BJP of failing to rein in gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi (file pic) and curb cross-border drug trafficking.
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Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Punjab, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of failing to rein in gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi and curb cross-border drug trafficking.

The allegations were levelled in the wake of shooting incident where assailants opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Sunam MLA and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora also hit out at the BJP, demanding that instead of playing politics over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, the party should act against notorious gangsters who, the AAP alleged, were receiving special treatment in Sabarmati Jail of Gujarat.

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In an apparent indirect attack on Shah, Kejriwal accused him of patronising Lawrance Bishnoi and posted on X: “They can't maintain law and order in their own states. They are treating the country's most notorious gangster like a ‘son-in-law’ and have given him every opportunity to commit crimes not only in India, but around the world.”

“And tomorrow, they will come to Punjab to preach about law and order. The people of Punjab know that voting for them would be like inviting their ‘son-in-law’ to Punjab,” the post read.

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Party state president Aman Arora accused the BJP of failing to curb cross-border drug trafficking and alleged that the party had deliberately shut down scrutiny of the drug seizure at Mundra Port.

Shah is scheduled to visit the border state on October 20 and meet families who have lost their loved ones to drugs. His itinerary includes Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur — districts that have witnessed three drug-related deaths in recent days.

These include the daylight killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, the suicide of Gulzar Singh, who had raised concerns over the widespread availability of synthetic drugs in the state in the presence of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and the death of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur.

Meanwhile, Arora cited the recent targeting of actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, where a BJP-led government is in power, to question the BJP’s claims on law and order under its ‘double-engine’ governance model.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Sareen accused Kejriwal of indulging in ‘low-level politics.’ He alleged that the AAP government had itself extended special treatment to Bishnoi and arranged an interview with him inside a police station following the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala.

Sareen said the state government was resorting to ‘cheap tactics’ to what he described as the collapse of law and order in Punjab.

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