Trials for Khelo India Youth Games on Dec 16

Patiala, December 14
Trials for the selection of Punjab state teams for basketball and kho-kho events of Khelo India Youth Games will be held on December 16. District Sports Officer Shaswat Rajdan said the games would be held from January 31 to February 11 in Madhya Pradesh.
The trials for the selection of basketball boys’ and girls’ teams will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana on December 16. The trials for kho-kho girls’ team will be held at Polo Ground, Patiala on December 16.
Aspiring players born on or after 1st January 2004 can participate in the trials.
