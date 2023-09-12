Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 11

The election tribunal has set aside the election of the Congress councillor Narinder Kumar Prince from Ward 16.

BJP candidate Sanjiv Kumar alias Sanjay had challenged the election. Following this development, the strength of the Congress councillors has reduced from 19 to 17. The election of Congress candidate Gurpreet Singh from Ward 12 had already been set aside. Among the 23 members of the Municipal Council; three are from AAP while one councillor is from SAD (B).

The lawyer of the Congress candidate has termed the tribunal’s verdict as a political decision that could undermine the judicial system.

Lashing out at the Fatehgarh Sahib SDM, former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra alleged that he had been setting aside the elections of Congress councillors under the pressure of the ruling party.

Nagra said that there was pressure on Congress councillors, especially those who are facing election petitions in the court of the SDM, to join AAP. He said that the Congress would not tolerate the highhandedness of the SDM and would launch an agitation.

He urged the higher authorities to intervene to restore the faith of people in the judicial system. He said that the Congress would challenge the tribunal’s decision in the High Court.

The Fatehgarh Sahib SDM refused to comment and said he had decided the case according to the facts.

