Tribune impact: Patiala MC seals two over violation of bylaws

The Municipal Corporation has sealed two buildings over unauthorised construction and violation of building bylaws. Notices under Section 269(1) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, have been issued in this regard.

The action comes in the wake of a report, “Row over unathorised constructions on dera land”, published in these columns on Tuesday.

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MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal said the buildings were being constructed on dera land in violation of the building bylaws. “We have directed the owners/caretakers of the dera to take action against the unauthorised constructions and restore the property to its original status within three days,” she said.

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The commissioner said the Deputy Commissioner was the competent authority to initiate legal action against unauthorised constructions on land belonging to deras. “We have asked the DC to take a legal action against unauthorised construction on dera land,” she added.

She said no fresh construction would be permitted at the sites and non-adherence to the notice would invite legal action.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia said he had on Tuesday ordered the constitution of a three-member panel for physical verification of residential and commercial properties allegedly violating building bylaws.

Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli said illegal constructions were a serious issue as these not only created problems in proper planning of infrastructure but also caused revenue loss to the civic body.

Additional Commissioner Simerpreet Kaur, who heads a three-member panel formed to examine violations with regard to building bylaws, said they were looking into at least 12 such complaints that had come to their notice so far.