DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Tribune impact: Patiala MC seals two over violation of bylaws

Tribune impact: Patiala MC seals two over violation of bylaws

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:59 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation has sealed two buildings over unauthorised construction and violation of building bylaws. Notices under Section 269(1) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, have been issued in this regard.

The action comes in the wake of a report, “Row over unathorised constructions on dera land”, published in these columns on Tuesday.

Advertisement

MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal said the buildings were being constructed on dera land in violation of the building bylaws. “We have directed the owners/caretakers of the dera to take action against the unauthorised constructions and restore the property to its original status within three days,” she said.

Advertisement

The commissioner said the Deputy Commissioner was the competent authority to initiate legal action against unauthorised constructions on land belonging to deras. “We have asked the DC to take a legal action against unauthorised construction on dera land,” she added.

She said no fresh construction would be permitted at the sites and non-adherence to the notice would invite legal action.

Advertisement

Mayor Kundan Gogia said he had on Tuesday ordered the constitution of a three-member panel for physical verification of residential and commercial properties allegedly violating building bylaws.

Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli said illegal constructions were a serious issue as these not only created problems in proper planning of infrastructure but also caused revenue loss to the civic body.

Additional Commissioner Simerpreet Kaur, who heads a three-member panel formed to examine violations with regard to building bylaws, said they were looking into at least 12 such complaints that had come to their notice so far.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts