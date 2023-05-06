Tribute paid to policemen killed on duty

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 5

Senior police officials, including SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, paid tributes to ASI Najar Singh and Home Guard Kuldeep Singh, who were killed in a road accident while on duty. The mortal remains of the police personnel were consigned to the flames with full honours in their respective villages.

On May 3, a tractor-trailer ran over the ASI and home guard on GT Road, killing them on the spot. The two had visited the spot where an army vehicle had hit a bus, leading to injuries to four persons. They were inspecting the accident spot when a truck rammed into the mangled bus and crushed the duo.

While condoling the death of the two, the SSP appreciated their selfless service. She said the families of the two policemen would be taken care of.