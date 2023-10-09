Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

The Patiala Foundation conducted its seventh heritage walk here this morning. The event, conducted under the foundation’s iHERITAGE project, served as a tribute to the cultural legacy of the region.

The foundation has been at the forefront of heritage conservation efforts, organising six heritage walks till now across the state. The walk was led by Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, chief executive officer, Patiala Foundation. It started at the Baradari Gardens gate near Leela Bhawan and passed by the heritage trees and architectural wonders nestled within the gardens.

Ravee sensitised the participants to the need for heritage conservation and also about the concept of “Earthing and Grounding” to raise awareness about people’s connection with Mother Earth.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said such events added to the prestige of the city and also helped create awareness about its rich cultural legacy.

Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh, former IAS officer Suresh Kumar, ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai, Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra were also present.

The event also saw participation by foundation members RK Sharma, HS Ahluwalia, Dr Nidhi Sharma, and Harpreet Sandhu.