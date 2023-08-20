Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 19

The NSS unit of the Government Bikram College of Commerce here organised “Meri Maati Mera Desh” as part of a programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 77th Independence Day to dedicate the day to our freedom fighters and to honour the Armed forces that put their lives at risk in order to save the citizens of the nation.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Principal Kusum Lata. The Army personnel invited from 601 EME Battalion were honoured. The College Principal, staff members and NSS volunteers welcomed the guests and honoured them. Floral tributes were paid to the freedom fighters.

The students prepared posters related to the occasion and also delivered speeches to instil a sense of national pride. The speaker from among the guests inspired the students to save the Mother Earth by planting trees as plantation drive are part of the programme launched on Independence Day by the Prime Minister.

A rally was flagged of by the Principal from the college gate that passed through the nearby areas. The students carried Tricolours during the rally.

The programme was coordinated by NSS program officers Satinder Kaur and Harsimran Kaur.

