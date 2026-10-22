Tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day in Patiala

The Patiala District Police on Wednesday paid tributes to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the Martyrs’ Memorial in the Police Lines. SSP Harmandeep Hans led the ceremony.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, DIG, Patiala Range, who was the chief guest at the event, said the day was dedicated to honouring police personnel who died in the line of duty. He said their sacrifices would remain a source of inspiration for the force.

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October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day in memory of 10 police personnel killed in an attack by Chinese troops in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh in 1959.

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Recalling the sacrifices made by police personnel during the period of terrorism in Punjab, Chahal said 1,784 Punjab Police personnel had laid down their lives while fighting anti-social elements and restoring peace in the state. Of these, 157 belonged to the Patiala Range and 66 to Patiala district.

SSP Hans said the district police stood firmly with the families of martyrs in their times of joy and sorrow and would ensure that they did not face any difficulties. He said the Patiala police were committed to eliminating drug trafficking and crime from the district, maintaining peace and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

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During the ceremony, wreaths were laid at the Martyrs’ Memorial and floral tributes were paid to martyrs. A police contingent led by Parade Commander DSP Fateh Singh Brar presented a ceremonial salute, followed by two minutes of silence.

Chahal, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and SSP Hans also heard the grievances of the families of police martyrs and directed the officers concerned to ensure their prompt resolution.

They inaugurated a blood donation camp and free eye and dental check-up camps organised with the support of the Youth Federation of India and the Power House Youth Club.

Those present included Civil Judge Ravinder Singh Rana, former IG Amar Singh Chahal and SPs Mohit Aggarwal, Rajesh Chhibber and Ashok Kumar.