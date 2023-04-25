Truck driver nabbed with 2 kg of opium

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 24

The CIA staff of the local police have seized 2-kg opium from a truck and arrested its driver, identified as Davinder Singh of Kalera village in Gurdaspur district.

Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sukhbir Singh said a police party led by the CIA in-charge, Satwinder Singh, received a tip-off that the driver of the truck bearing registration number PB 35 Q 9899 was smuggling opium and the truck was parked at Motu Dhaba on GT Road.

The DSP added that the police team raided the dhaba and seized opium from a bag kept underneath the driver seat. A probe into the case has been initiated to find the forward and backward linkages.