Truck operators allow partial traffic movement

Patiala, January 3
On police intervention, the truck operators blocking the national highway near Shambhu, allowed partial traffic movement today. The operators allowed the flow of traffic on one side of the highway, bringing respite to commuters travelling to and from Delhi and Amritsar.
Inspector General of Police MS Chinna and two local MLAs managed to get the highway partially restored after assuring the protesters that they will soon hear from the government.
Traffic at the national highway moved at a snail’s pace in the past four days owing to dense fog and the protest being staged there.
“We lifted the dharna from one side of the highway so that the commuters are not harassed. However, we will not lift the blockade completely till the government agrees to our demands,” a protester said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...