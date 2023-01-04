Truck operators allow partial traffic movement

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 3

On police intervention, the truck operators blocking the national highway near Shambhu, allowed partial traffic movement today. The operators allowed the flow of traffic on one side of the highway, bringing respite to commuters travelling to and from Delhi and Amritsar.

Inspector General of Police MS Chinna and two local MLAs managed to get the highway partially restored after assuring the protesters that they will soon hear from the government.

Traffic at the national highway moved at a snail’s pace in the past four days owing to dense fog and the protest being staged there.

“We lifted the dharna from one side of the highway so that the commuters are not harassed. However, we will not lift the blockade completely till the government agrees to our demands,” a protester said.