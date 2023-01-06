Truck operators call off protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 5

The truck operators called off their indefinite strike at the national highway near Shambhu on Wednesday after the state government formed an 11-member committee to look into their concerns. The committee has been directed to submit its report by January 31.

The truck operators are demanding that the government reinstate truck unions across Punjab. They are protesting against the government’s decision to disband the truck unions by bringing in The Punjab Goods Carriages (Regulations and Prevention of Cartelisation Rules).

The state government has now formed a committee comprising four government representatives, four truck union leaders and three industrialists to look into the concerns of the operators.