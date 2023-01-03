Truck operators refuse to end indefinite strike

Patiala, January 2
Traffic moved at a snail’s pace at the national highway near Shambhu because of dense fog and the protest being staged there by the truck operators from Punjab. The truck operators are sitting on an indefinite strike against the Punjab Government.
According to sources, the chief minister office had asked the operators to lift the dharna and hold a meeting with the CM. However, the striking union said they wanted an assurance that their demands would be fulfilled or they would continue their protest.
“We will only lift the dharna when our demands are met. We feel sorry for troubling the residents and commuters but the government has refused to solve our matter despite assurances,” a member of the union said.
“I am suffering losses because of the dharna as there are no people visiting my dhaba. My dhaba is almost shut,” a dhaba owner said.
Dr Dinesh Dang, a commuter traveling to Amritsar from Delhi, said, “The protest along with dense fog turned a six hour jouney for me and my family into an ordeal of over 10 hours.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...