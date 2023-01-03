Truck operators refuse to end indefinite strike

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 2

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace at the national highway near Shambhu because of dense fog and the protest being staged there by the truck operators from Punjab. The truck operators are sitting on an indefinite strike against the Punjab Government.

According to sources, the chief minister office had asked the operators to lift the dharna and hold a meeting with the CM. However, the striking union said they wanted an assurance that their demands would be fulfilled or they would continue their protest.

“We will only lift the dharna when our demands are met. We feel sorry for troubling the residents and commuters but the government has refused to solve our matter despite assurances,” a member of the union said.

“I am suffering losses because of the dharna as there are no people visiting my dhaba. My dhaba is almost shut,” a dhaba owner said.

Dr Dinesh Dang, a commuter traveling to Amritsar from Delhi, said, “The protest along with dense fog turned a six hour jouney for me and my family into an ordeal of over 10 hours.”