Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 24

A truck allegedly went out of control and collided with three vehicles parked on the roadside adjacent to the grain market in Bhadson on Monday morning. No one was hurt in the incident.

The police said the truck was being driven by Rakesh Kumar, who was nabbed at the scene. According to an eyewitness, the vehicle collided with an electricity pole and got stuck as the pole became lodged between its tires. It subsequently hit three cars belonging to employees of a nearby bank.

The police have registered a case following complaints from the car owners and officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.