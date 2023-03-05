Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 4

Three persons, including two school girls, suffered injuries after a two-wheeler and a truck collided with each other near Sirhindi Gate here today.

The victims have been identified as Navya, Naina and Raj Kumar (grandfather of one of the girls).

The girls were returning after appearing for their Class VIII examination. Kumar was riding the two-wheeler when they met with the accident.

The two girls were referred to PGI, Chandigarh, and are undergoing treatment there.

“We have impounded the truck bearing registration number PB11CR8976. The driver of the truck fled from the spot,” SHO Gagandeep Singh said. “The injured girls were accompanied by a cop for treatment at Chandigarh,” he said.

“Details of the third person are awaited and the condition of the two girls is also unknown,” the SHO said.