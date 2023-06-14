Two arrested for committing theft at house

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 13

The Khamano police have arrested two persons for theft of jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Khamano town last Saturday.

The suspects have been identified as Amrik Singh and Manpreet Singh of Mamu Nagar Samrala. The police have also recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 6.5 lakh.

Addressing mediapersons, Khamano DSP Raminder Singh Kahlon said on June 10, thieves struck at the house of Naib Singh in ward number 11.

In a complaint to the police, Naib said he had gone to the market at 11:25 am and when he returned around 12 noon, he found the house ransacked and a gold chain, six rings and a set of earrings stolen from the cupboard by breaking its lock.

The DSP said the police during an investigation into the case arrested the two suspects and recovered the entire stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 6.5 lakh and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to police remand for two days.