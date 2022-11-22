Patiala police nabs 2 for gun posts on social media

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

Days after the state government announced a ban on the public display of firearms, the Patiala police have arrested two people for violating the ban. The police have booked three people, including two youngsters, for glorifying gun culture and threatening people on social media. The police said two cases have been registered against them for for exhibiting weapons on their Instagram accounts.

The police said they have arrested a youngster identified as Sukhdeep Singh for posting photographs with guns on his Instagram account. During interrogation, the suspect said the weapons belonged to one of his acquaintances, identified as Chatwinder Singh. Along with Sukhdeep, the police have also booked Chatwinder, under Sections 153, 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The police is yet to arrest Chatwinder. Tripuri Station House Officer said, “We have arrested Sukhdeep and Chatwinder will be arrested soon. The weapon’s licence has not been renewed for the past two years.”

In another case, the police seized a 12 bore gun (double barrel) from a youngster, Amrinder Singh of Jagatar Nagar. Amrinder was immediately arrested by the police. He had been regularly posting videos of Punjabi songs brandishing guns on his Instagram account. SHO Amritpal Singh Chahal said, “We have seized two weapons and have arrested the suspect. Strict action will be taken against him for displaying firearms.”

The police have written to the district administration to cancel the arms licences of the suspects.