Two arrested for smuggling liquor

Patiala, November 19

The special cell of the Patiala police arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling illegal liquor on Saturday.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said 720 bottles of country-made liquor were confiscated. The bottles were to be sold in Chandigarh. The seizure was made from a car near Bahadurgarh in the wee hours of Saturday.

The police said the accused has been identified as Salwinder Singh and Ajay Partap Singh. Both were booked under Sections 61 and 78 (2) of the Excise Act.

In another incident, the police recovered 420 bottles of illegal liquor from a car in Dakala town of the district. The car occupants reportedly abandoned the car after being spotted by cops. The vehicle had a sticker of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Cheeka (Haryana) pasted on it.