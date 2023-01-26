Two arrested for snatching in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 25

The police have arrested two individuals for snatching. Those arrested have been identified as Harmandeep Singh Sahil and Vikas Kumar of Partap Nagar.

The two have been accused of snatching mobile phones from people by stopping them and accusing them of eve teasing their sister.

Officials said they have recovered two stolen bikes along with 12 snatched mobile phones from the suspects.

An FIR has been registered under Section 379-B (snatching).