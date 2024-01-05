Two arrested for snatching mobile phone

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 4

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. The suspects have been identified as Navjot Singh and Sarbjit Singh of Mirpur village.

Addressing mediapersons, ASI Gurcharan Singh said Naresh Kumar, a Sirhind resident, had made a complaint to the police that two motorcycle-borne youths accosted him when he was in front of his house, snatched his mobile phone and fled.

The complainant added that he tried to follow them and noted their bike’s registration number. The ASI said the police arrested the suspects after tracing them through the vehicle’s registration number. A case has been registered against the two.

