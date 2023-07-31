Two arrested in drug cases

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 30

The district police have arrested a peddler and recovered 350 grams of opium from his possession.

Arshdeep Sharma, Fatehgarh Sahib SHO, said the suspect, Jaskamal Preet Singh of Sirhind, was caught at a naka near the T-point on the Court Road with 350 grams of opium. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.

In another case, the police arrested Paramjit Singh, a resident of Sirhind, with 60 bottles of liquor. A police team informed the Excise Department circle in-charge Vijay Kumar and intercepted the car following a tip-off.

