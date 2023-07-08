Two arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib: The police have arrested two persons in separate cases registered under the NDPS Act. Khamano DSP Raminder Singh Kahlon said the Kheri Nodh Singh police had laid a naka at Bhari village and recovered 390 gm of prohibited substance from a scooter rider, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Kotla Badla village. In another case, a patrolling team of the Chunni Kalan police outpost searched a motorcycle rider on suspicion and recovered intoxicant tablets and injections from him. The suspect was identified as Varinder Singh of Reona Bhola village. OC

Speed up RC, DL disposal: DC

Patiala: Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Friday directed the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Patiala, and SDMs of the district to ensure disposal of vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences (DLs) in their respective jurisdictions. The directions came during a review meeting of the pendency of RCs and DLs. TNS

Anganwadi staff to hold protest

Fatehgarh Sahib: Anganwadi workers will observe a ‘black day’ on July 10 in support of their demands. Harjit Kaur Panjola, state president of Anganwadi Workers Union, said protests would be held across the state on the day. She said they had been demanding ESI, PF, ex gratia grant and pension for anganwadi workers and helpers. She said the orders of the Supreme Court regarding gratuity to anganwadi workers and helpers should be implemented immediately.