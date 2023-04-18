Two arrested with heroin, smuggled liquor

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 17
In separate cases, the district police arrested two persons and seized heroin and smuggled liquor from them.
Sub-Inspector Dharm Pal Singh said a police team had laid a naka on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana road, where they intercepted a bike. During the search, the police seized 10-gm heroin from the possession of the biker, identified as Arvinder Singh, a resident of Khamano. He was taken into custody.
In another case, the Mandi Gobindgarh police booked a liquor smuggler and seized 24 bottles of smuggled whisky from him.
ASI Rajinder Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police raided a secluded place near the cremation ground at Dadheri village and nabbed Gurjant Singh for selling smuggled liquor.
Cases have been registered against the two.
