Two arrested with heroin, smuggled liquor

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 17

In separate cases, the district police arrested two persons and seized heroin and smuggled liquor from them.

Sub-Inspector Dharm Pal Singh said a police team had laid a naka on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana road, where they intercepted a bike. During the search, the police seized 10-gm heroin from the possession of the biker, identified as Arvinder Singh, a resident of Khamano. He was taken into custody.

In another case, the Mandi Gobindgarh police booked a liquor smuggler and seized 24 bottles of smuggled whisky from him.

ASI Rajinder Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police raided a secluded place near the cremation ground at Dadheri village and nabbed Gurjant Singh for selling smuggled liquor.

Cases have been registered against the two.