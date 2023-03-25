Two arrested with stolen motorcycle

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 24
The police have arrested two persons with a stolen motorcycle. ASI Balbir Singh said the police received a tip-off that two persons were on their way to Fatehgarh Sahib to sell the stolen bike.
The ASI said the police laid a trap and intercepted the motorcyclists near the old bus stand, GT Road, Sirhind. The suspects, identified as Balwinder Singh of Sirhind and Rabinder Singh of Mohali, were taken into custody as they could not give satisfactory reply to the questions asked by the police.
The two admitted to have stolen the bike from Rajpura and put up a fake number plate on it.
A case has been registered against them.
