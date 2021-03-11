Two bikers held for snatching earrings in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29

The district police after a chase succeeded in nabbing two motorcyclists, who allegedly snatched earrings of a woman from the premises of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and made good their escape on the motorcycle having no number plate. They have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Pargat Singh, both residents of Chaunda village in Malerkotla district.

Sandeep Singh, SHO, Fatehgarh Sahib police station, said Gurmel Kaur lodged a complaint with the police that she was coming out of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib after paying obeisance, two unidentified youths on a motorcycle snatched her earrings and fled. He said passers-by informed the police that the youths were riding a motorcycle without a number plate. He said the police were put on alert immediately and the patrolling party intercepted the motorcyclists near Aam Khas Bagh Sirhind. He said the police recovered the snatched earrings from their possession. The police have registered a case against both the accused and started investigation.