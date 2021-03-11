Two bikers held for snatching earrings in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29
The district police after a chase succeeded in nabbing two motorcyclists, who allegedly snatched earrings of a woman from the premises of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and made good their escape on the motorcycle having no number plate. They have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Pargat Singh, both residents of Chaunda village in Malerkotla district.
Sandeep Singh, SHO, Fatehgarh Sahib police station, said Gurmel Kaur lodged a complaint with the police that she was coming out of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib after paying obeisance, two unidentified youths on a motorcycle snatched her earrings and fled. He said passers-by informed the police that the youths were riding a motorcycle without a number plate. He said the police were put on alert immediately and the patrolling party intercepted the motorcyclists near Aam Khas Bagh Sirhind. He said the police recovered the snatched earrings from their possession. The police have registered a case against both the accused and started investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull