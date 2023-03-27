Two booked for cheating

Patiala, March 26
Rajpura police have registered a case of cheating and conspiracy against Munish Kumar of New Dashmesh Nagar, Rajpura, and Farooq Alam of Delhi for allegedly accepting Rs 31.27 lakh from a Rajpura resident for sending his son abroad.
The duo did not return the money and also failed to send complainant Jai Singh’s son Harjinder abroad, following which the police registered a case against them.
Rajpura (City) police said further investigation had been initiated in the matter and the suspects would be soon brought to the book.
