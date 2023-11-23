Two booked for defrauding bank of Rs 9.88 lakh with fake gold

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 22

The Panchkula police have registered an FIR against two men for allegedly defrauding a public bank of Rs 9.88 lakh with fake gold. The two accused are Surender Kumar Pandey and Deepak Bhola.

The complainant, Vinay Sharma (Chief Manager at Panchkula’s Sector-16 branch of the Bank of India), said, “Surender had approached the bank for a loan against 299.81 grams of gold and submitted a gold valuation certificate issued by a valuer, Deepak Bhola, in March 2021. He pointed out that the bank, in order to issue a loan against gold, relies only on the certification and valuation of empanelled goldsmiths.” He said the bank had issued a loan of Rs 9.88 lakh to Surender on the basis of the certificate.

He said, “The loan amount was supposed to be paid in monthly installments. But Surender failed to maintain financial discipline and defaulted on the repayment of the loan. Later, the account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA).”

He said during the reappraisal of gold ornaments, the bank found out that the gold deposited by the accused, Surender, was found to be fake. And he sought the registration of an FIR.

The police have registered an FIR against the duo under Sections 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forgery of a valuable security) and 468 (forgery) of the IPC at the Sector-14 police station in Panchkula.

The bank had earlier issued another gold loan to Surender’s wife, Rashmi Kiran. Bank manager Vinay said the gold submitted in the matter also turned out to be fake. A police case was registered against her and Bhola under various sections of the IPC at the same police station in February this year.

#Panchkula