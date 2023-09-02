Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 1

Two cousins, both in their early 20s, were killed after they were allegedly crushed under a PRTC bus on the Patiala-Devigarh road near Fun-world here on Friday morning.

The victims, identified as Naresh Kumar and Kashikpal, were on the way to their workplace on a bike.

Jaswinder Singh, a relative of the victims, said the two worked at a mall near the railway crossing 22 in the city. “Somebody informed us about the incident using one of the boys’ phone. Onlookers said they were hit by a PRTC bus from behind and dragged for a distance,” he pointed out.

The bodies were later taken to the Government Rajindra Hospital.

Gurmel, a relative of the boys, said the two left behind a sibling each and parents.

Officials from the Sanaur police station said they had registered a case against the bus driver under Sections 279 (negligent driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. The bus driver had fled the spot after the mishap leaving the vehicle behind.

